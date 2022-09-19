I was hospitalized for two weeks in the civil hospital in Kherson, a city occupied by the Russians, two soldiers at the entrance with Kalashnikovs and Ukrainian personnel inside, at least an hour of daily bombing in the background. One day a nurse stopped telling me “hilarious” and started saying “dyakuyu”, again thanks but in Ukrainian. In the small gestures, in the manners, in the looks, the silent protest of the “conquered” Ukrainians is strong, I felt the painful sense of oppression they live.