Mattia Sorbi is safe in Italy. The 43-year-old freelance journalist from Milan, fresh from a dramatic experience in Ukraine, where on August 31 the car he was traveling in the red zone between Mikolaiv and Kerson jumped on a mine, instantly killing the driver and seriously injuring him, arrived yesterday afternoon to Linate with a medical flight operated by the Turkish Red Cross in agreement with the Russian one and with the Farnesina.