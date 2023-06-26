Maturity 2023, how to dress for the interview

Maturity 2023

Fonte:

getty-images

How to dress for the oral exam? The question, every year, returns to the table in view of the interview before the commission. Because if it is true that the habit does not make the monk, it is also true that the commissioners are largely external, and can bring with them a series of biases – that is, prejudices – which may knowingly or not compromise a candidate’s speaking skills which does not reflect their expectations 100%.

One more tip

Maturity 2023: news, advice and updates for 500,000 high school graduates. Subscribe to the social media channels of Studenti.it:

– Facebook group Maturity 2023

– Telegram Maturity 2023

Final exam 2023

Final exams 2023 start today and they can last about 50-60 minutes. In that period of time it is very important to make a good impression with a clear and precise display, but it is also equally important to choose an outfit that is right for us: just right for the occasion but also comfortable and practical to be able to manage expectations , the heat and stress of the day.

Oral Matura 2023: what materials you can expect and how to connect them

How to dress for the oral

How to dress, then? As a rule, it is always best to stick to one look sober and suitable for the moment: you are about to take an exam, so you have to be the most professional possible. This doesn’t mean avoiding your style – if you have it – but trying not to distract the commissioners who don’t know you with too extreme clothing or accessories.

So yes to shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, while it would be better to avoid tank tops. Yes to trousers, jeans, skirts or dresses, while it would be better to avoid shorts or shorts. For shoes, it would be good to avoid a “beach” look, so no flip flops, while sneakers or sandals are absolutely allowed.

And what about piercings or tattoos?

By now we can say that both are largely cleared through customs, even among the professors who are a little more reluctant to novelty. What always applies, of course, is common sense: you won’t be asked to cover tattoos or remove piercings, but at least to maintain a sober and composed style for the duration of the exam. Basically, dress and behave as you would in the workplace, without canceling your personality but not even trying to provoke the commissioners. Always remember that you do not know who is in front of you, and that symbols of any kind – political, religious, but not only – could be met with closure. So better not risk it!

What happens after the exam

Here are the next steps:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

