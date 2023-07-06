Home » Mauricio Funes, former president of El Salvador, was sentenced to six years in prison for tax evasion
Former El Salvador president Mauricio Funes was sentenced to six years in prison for tax evasion: it is his second conviction in the space of a few weeks. Funes, a leftist, was in government of the small Central American country between 2009 and 2014: the national prosecutor accused him of not paying 85,000 dollars in taxes during the last year of his mandate (the US dollar is the official currency of the country and 85,000 dollars are about 78,000 euros). In addition to finding him guilty, the El Salvador court ordered him to pay a $200,000 fine.

Funes has been living in political asylum in Nicaragua for some time. At the end of May he had already been sentenced to 14 years in prison for having negotiated a truce with some criminal organizations responsible for violence and murders during his mandate. Both trials took place in absentia, in a context of progressive authoritarianism and control of the judiciary by the current president, Nayib Bukele.

