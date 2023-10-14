Maurizio Barcaro receives the “Missionaries’ Nobel Prize”

This year the recognition given by the Cuore Amico Association will go to the layman Barcaro, who has been operating in Haiti for almost forty years thanks also to the support of the PIME Foundation. Awarded with him will be Sister Adele Brambilla, a Comboni Sister in Jordan, and Father Antonio Polo, a Salesian in Ecuador. The ceremony will be held on October 21, in Brescia, on the eve of World Mission Day

The names of the winners of the Cuore Amico Award 2023, now in its thirty-third edition this year, were announced today. Among these, in the lay section, there is also Maurizio Barcaro which has been offering help, in terms of nutrition and training, to children and young people since 1994 Haitiwith the contribution of PIME Foundation of Milan, which supported the construction of schools and is currently financing a reception center for elderly peoplein a vulnerable situation and is carrying out numerous long-distance supports for children. We have talked many times about Maurizio Barcaro in our magazine and we recently dedicated one to him episode of Finis Terrae, which you can watch here.

The other winners are, for the “religious” section, Sister Adele Brambilla, Comboni missionary, dal 1984 in Jordan where, in the Italian Hospital of Karak, he assists all patients without distinction of ethnicity or religion, working for peace and reconciliation between Muslims and Christians;

And, for the “religious” section, Father Antonio Polo, Salesian priest engaged from 1970 on Ecuador where he initiated a spiritual, social and economic transformation in the rural area of ​​Salinas, in the Andes.

The three missionaries will be awarded, as per tradition, in Brescia, on the Saturday preceding World Mission Day. The October 21, 2023, at 9.30 amin the Monsignor Capretti Auditorium, via Piamarta 6.

The fifth edition of the event will also take place on the same day Carlo Marchini Award which this year recognizes 10 thousand euros to the sister Giuseppina Carnovali, Daughter of Mary Help of Christians (Fma) originally from Rescalda (MI) who, since 1979, has shared her missionary life with the indigenous populations of Rio Negro, in the Brazilian Amazon. The prize, awarded in the 100th year of the presence of the Salesians in the State of Amazonas, promoted by the Brescia-based Carlo Marchini Onlus association, which has been committed to supporting disadvantaged children in Brazil for over thirty years.

What is the Friendly Heart Award

Defined as the “Nobel of missionaries”, the Cuore Amico Award was established in 1991 by the Brescia priest Don Mario Pasini, founder of the Cuore Amico Fraternità Onlus Association, to draw attention to missionary activity, the silent but grandiose work of the Church for the promotion of the world‘s poor.

It has a total endowment of 150 thousand euros: each winner receives 50 thousand euros to make significant projects possible in the areas in which it operates, such as implementing nutritional education programs that also include the cultivation of vegetable gardens to reduce the chronic malnutrition still present in the Salinas area ( Don Antonio Polo), purchase medicines, dialysis equipment and healthcare materials to allow the Karak hospital to keep up with the standards of the Jordanian government (Sister Adele Brambilla) and create a nutritional center in Haiti, where the many children can be cared for malnourished people of Port au Prince (Maurizio Barcaro).

Live streaming

The ceremony will be live streamed on Cuore Amico’s Facebook profile www.facebook.com/cuoreamicobrescia or on the Association website www.cuoreamico.org

The PIME Foundation and Maurizio Barcaro

In Haiti, PIME Foundation and Maurizio Barcaro have been working for twenty years for the good of children who can attend school, have a daily meal and medical care.

All thanks to the project of Distance Support P4002 which to date has supported over 10,000 children and young people. Education is the lever that can make the difference in a country plagued by violence, unemployment and extreme poverty.

Share this: Facebook

X

