Max Togni, director of the circus, arrested in Algeria

The Italian citizen Max Togni, born in Turin and also holder of French citizenship, was arrested by the Algerian police forces. Togni is director of the Amar circus which has staged its shows in Algiers in recent weeks. The detention, beraking latest news learns from diplomatic sources, took place yesterday evening for still unspecified causes, the man is still being held. In 2016 Togni had already been arrested for illegal currency trafficking.
