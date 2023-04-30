Home » Max Togni, director of the circus, arrested in Algeria
World

Max Togni, director of the circus, arrested in Algeria

by admin
Max Togni, director of the circus, arrested in Algeria

The Italian citizen Max Togni, born in Turin and also holder of French citizenship, was arrested by the Algerian police forces. Togni is director of the Amar circus which has staged its shows in Algiers in recent weeks. The detention, beraking latest news learns from diplomatic sources, took place yesterday evening for still unspecified causes, the man is still being held. In 2016 Togni had already been arrested for illegal currency trafficking.

See also  Russian troops invade Kharkiv Ukraine refuses to negotiate in Belarus | Deutsche Welle from Germany introduces Germany | DW

You may also like

Arrested in Algeria Max Togni, the director of...

Pope meets Hungarian cultural figures: truth sets people...

overturned cars and broken trees – Corriere TV

Renault 5 2023, the city car of the...

Dillon Brooks fined | Sport

Washington social feast, Biden laughed and listened to...

The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Handball...

Accident in Viale Regione Siciliana, car swerves and...

Salvation moves away for the Brizz Nuoto, Acesi...

Looking for a person in Germany who won...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy