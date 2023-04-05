Home World Maximiliano Calvo, first presentation dates of “El Gallo”
World

Maximiliano Calvo, first presentation dates of “El Gallo”

by admin
Maximiliano Calvo, first presentation dates of “El Gallo”

Maximiliano Calvo, Argentine-Madrilenian composer and lyricist, has ready his debut album, “The rooster”, which will be published through Universal and on streaming platforms on April 28. We will have to wait until then to listen to it in its entirety, but in his concerts in the coming weeks the most representative songs of him will sound.

Among those songs will be, of course, the single “De puta madre”, written by Calvo together with Delgao, Omar Alcaide y Menend; or also “Poliamor”, composed with the help of Delgao, Omar Alcaide y Freddie Flowers and produced in Mexico by 3 KMKZS. The first can be heard in the series “Headless Chicken”; produced by Alex de la Iglesia and starring Hugo Silva y oscar houses.

Although he has not stopped performing live since the end of March, now there are three dates in which we will be able to enjoy these and other songs by the artist. In the coming weeks you will be able to see him with a concert in gijon (April 14, Dilemma Club), Santander (April 15, Niagara) and Madrid (May 11, Café Berlin). And soon dates for Barcelona and Granada will be announced, so stay tuned.

See also  Russia: No gas supply to Europe will be cut off from April 1

You may also like

Dinamo Zagreb replaced coach Ante Čačić | Sports

Miljana Kulić fought with Zola over Baby |...

SCANIA / Scandipadova delivered new Touring to TIF...

ANIASA / Presentation of the 22nd Report –...

The sentence protested against in Morocco

In Brazil, a man entered a kindergarten with...

France, the meeting between Prime Minister Borne and...

Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong cruises off Taiwan. “Ready...

St. Petersburg coffee shop explosion in Russia: planning...

what you need to know and how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy