Maximiliano Calvo, Argentine-Madrilenian composer and lyricist, has ready his debut album, “The rooster”, which will be published through Universal and on streaming platforms on April 28. We will have to wait until then to listen to it in its entirety, but in his concerts in the coming weeks the most representative songs of him will sound.

Among those songs will be, of course, the single “De puta madre”, written by Calvo together with Delgao, Omar Alcaide y Menend; or also “Poliamor”, composed with the help of Delgao, Omar Alcaide y Freddie Flowers and produced in Mexico by 3 KMKZS. The first can be heard in the series “Headless Chicken”; produced by Alex de la Iglesia and starring Hugo Silva y oscar houses.

Although he has not stopped performing live since the end of March, now there are three dates in which we will be able to enjoy these and other songs by the artist. In the coming weeks you will be able to see him with a concert in gijon (April 14, Dilemma Club), Santander (April 15, Niagara) and Madrid (May 11, Café Berlin). And soon dates for Barcelona and Granada will be announced, so stay tuned.

