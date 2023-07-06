MAXXI case, Vittorio Sgarbi apologizes. The mea culpa to Minister Sangiuliano

Vittorio Sgarbi’s apology has arrived after the case that broke out following the sentences pronounced by the art critic himself, following the opening night of MAXXI, the National Museum of XXI Century Arts. Commenting on the question time in the Chamber on the controversies raised by his speech on June 21, the Undersecretary for Culture affirmed that he “fully shares Minister Sangiuliano’s position”.

An indecorous show, made up of sexist anecdotes and profanity, saw Vittorio Sgarbi as an “actor” at the National Museum of XXI Century Arts. The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, answering the question time in the Chamber on the MAXXI affair, declared that he considered “profanity unacceptable, especially in a place of culture” and reiterated that his “respect for women is a constant” of his life. The art critic, although at first he had vindicated what he said during the interview with Morgan, retraced his steps and recited a mea culpa: “I’m sorry to anyone who took offense at words that didn’t concern anyone but me and my prostate cancer”.

“I thank all the women and men who were not offended by a use of language that has no reference to the behaviors described, but is exhausted in the circuit of words, according to a verbal custom that today also characterized the speech in the Senate of the honorable Misiani, who spoke of ‘people who make an m … like this'”, he continued. Then the undersecretary for Culture concluded by hoping that the media storm that has engulfed him will soon end: “I hope that my apologies to those who have felt upset will now establish a truce”.