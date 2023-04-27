Home » MAY 1ST AT VILLA TASCA PARK AND TWO DAYS OF OUTDOOR SPORTS, WITH THE SPRING SPORT FEST (APRIL 29 AND 30)
MAY 1ST AT VILLA TASCA PARK AND TWO DAYS OF OUTDOOR SPORTS, WITH THE SPRING SPORT FEST (APRIL 29 AND 30)

MAY 1ST AT VILLA TASCA PARK AND TWO DAYS OF OUTDOOR SPORTS, WITH THE SPRING SPORT FEST (APRIL 29 AND 30)

A May Day of music, barbecues and activities for children and a weekend of outdoor sports, including yoga and volleyball, with the Spring Sport Fest (Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April). For the party of…

