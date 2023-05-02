May 1st, live – Cdm approves the Labor decree, Meloni: “Wedge cutting fair”. Conte: “In June in the streets against the government”. Schlein: “The decree is poverty and precariousness”

17:41
Salvini: “From the left and trade unions marches and controversies”
“Approved at the Council of Ministers on May 1st: increases from 80 to 100 euros per month in payroll until December. From the left and from the trade unions of NO le usual controversy eh usual marches (with puppets, insults and burned flags), by the League and the center-right in government tax cuts and salary increases for millions of male and female workers”. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport writes it in a tweet, Matteo Salvini.
17:33
The criticisms of trade unions, Pd and M5s of the work decree – THE POINT
“It’s Labor Day not the government.” The unions, from the stage of the Potenza demonstration, address the premier Georgia Melonscontesting the choice of having brought together a cabinet right on the day of the celebrations of the workers Day. A tension that also falls on the decision not to hold one conference press after the CDM. A choice, they explain from Palazzo Chigi, to be interpreted as a gesture of courtesy towards women unions who celebrate May 1st in the square.
But the criticism of the trade union forces, and in particular of the CGIL and UIL, is not only linked to the unprecedented decision to organize a government meeting on Labor Day, but is also extended to the content of the decree. While appreciating the decision to put 4 billion for ithe cut in the tax wedge, union leaders complain of shortcomings, albeit with different nuances. And they ask, how does it Pierpaolo Bomardieri of the Uil to find “other resources”. The CGIL also lasts Landiniwhile the Cisl of Luigi Barra in the criticisms he opens up credit towards the Executive, however expected to be tested by the facts.
Pd ed M5s who reject the premier’s choice to bring together the CDM on Labor Day, but above all point the finger at measures “of propaganda and which increase the precariousness“. In Sicily to participate in the procession in Portella della Ginestra, the secretariat of the Pd Elly Schlein relaunches the “minimum wage” underlining that in Italy “work is too poor and too pirated”. The M5s leader is also tough Giuseppe Conte announcing a demonstration a June “against the government, against the income dismantling and against the decree precarious“. Controversial too Nicola Frtaoianni: “It is clear that on May 1st we cannot celebrate, but prepare for the fight”.
Compact around the cabinet is all centre-right who praises not only the provision, but also the choice to hold the CDM on a symbolic day. “From the left and the trade unions of the no le usual controversy eh usual I cut (with puppets, insults and burned flags), tax cuts and salary increases from the League and the center-right in government”, he attacks Matteo Salvini. Maurizio Gasparri increases the dose: “We don’t just need dances and concerts, we need concrete acts and that’s what Forza Italia and the government are doing”. Same accusations from the Fdi group leader in the House Tommaso Photos: “While the left is strumming in the squares, the Meloni government approves, on a symbolic date like May 1st, a measure that radically improves the conditions of employees”.
15:15
Meloni: “Cut of the wedge choice of which I am deeply proud”
“We have freed a treasure trove from 4 billion thanks to the courage of some measures that we had carried out and today we are allocating it to the most important tax cut in recent decades. Let’s cut the wedge by 4 points and this adds up to what we had already done in the budget law, we have a cut of 6 percentage points for those with incomes up to 35,000 euros and 7 points for incomes up to 25,000 euros. It is a choice of which I go deeply proud“. The prime minister says so in a video Georgia Melons.
15:14
Conte: “The government returns to Renzi’s Jobs Act”
“It’s a which is unacceptable because this country, on the contrary, needs permanent contracts, to improve the quality of labor relations ”, says the president of the M5s in the video. “We had done it in 2018 with the decree dignity – recalls the former premier -, in one year we had +600 thousand contracts indefinitely, but now let’s go back, al Renzi’s Jobs Actand it is singular that there is this sweet political embrace between this government and that of Matthew Renzi 10 years later. We are now beyond conservative policies, we are at the most vulgar restoration “.
15:13
Conte: “The government has celebrated the workers”
“This government has decided to party at the workers“. The leader of the M5S writes it on Facebook Giuseppe Conteposting a video in which he lets precarious workers and preceptors of the basic income speak.
15:06
Meloni: “On Labor Day, the government chooses to work”
“On the day of Labour daythe government chooses to work and give answers to those who legitimately aspire to change their position and we do so with a series of articulated measures, the most important of all is the tax cut at work”. The prime minister says so Georgia Melons in a video commenting on the approval of the work decree.