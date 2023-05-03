Home » May is iPhone month
May is iPhone month

WINDTRE launch on TV the ‘iPhone Month‘: it’s a unique opportunity to exchange your used iPhone and have the incredible iPhone 14 with zero interest and down payment.

WINDTRE stores are the place where everything happens. As happens to the protagonist, a young girl who, like many of her peers, wants a latest generation smartphone. Thanks to the operator’s offer, ‘tech lovers’ will be able to exchange their used iPhone for the new iPhone 14.

Indeed, thanks to the service ‘Reload Exchange‘, customers who return a used iPhone will receive a maximum amount of 800 euros directly into their current account and will benefit from a discount of an additional 120 euros on the purchase of the new iPhone 14. The promo is valid on the entire iPhone 14 family up to to May 20, 2023. This is also why it’s nice to be a WINDTRE customer.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson.

Production company: Alto Verbano

Post production: XLR8

Director: Federico Brugia

