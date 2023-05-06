May prayers in St. Peter’s Square, intercession of Our Lady implored for peace – Vatican News Vatican

May is a month especially dedicated to Our Lady. Every Saturday of this month at 9 pm there will be a Rosary procession in St. Peter’s Square, imploring the intercession of the Virgin Mary for the grace of peace.

(Vatican News Network)May is the month of Our Lady and the number of prayers held during this month is increasing. St. Peter’s Basilica also arranges many prayers for this period to welcome and accompany the faithful. This month the Rosary will be held every Saturday at 9pm in St. Peter’s Square starting on May 6th. Agnello Stoia, parish priest of St. Peter and Franciscan friar）Explaining the method of carrying out the event to Peace TV, the priest said, “There will be a procession in the middle of the square along the cloister, and it will end in the square in front of St. The people followed with candles in their hands.”

The four Rosary prayers held throughout the month of May are each presided over by a representative of the Holy See. For example, the prayer service on May 6 was presided over by Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, secretary of the Congregation for the Liturgy and Sacraments of the Holy See.

Father Stoya said that no admission ticket is required to participate in the prayer activities, “you only need to arrive at the square a few minutes in advance to pick up the candles.” He pointed out that the practice of prayer is a feature of each pilgrimage site. “St. Peter’s Basilica is above all a sanctuary, where the faithful come to pray”. Prayer is desperately needed right now. According to Father Stoya, Marian Month, like an important period in the liturgical year, is also a time of special piety for the faithful. “In these moments, the attention of the People of God is focused on making special requests for immediate needs. Of course, we think of the Virgin Mary, after peace, we pray, beseech peace and give consolation to those who grieve”.

The prayer activities arranged by St. Peter’s Basilica for May, in addition to the recitation of the Rosary in the square at 9 pm every Saturday, there are also prayer activities in front of the statue of the Virgin in the temple at 4 pm on the same day. Also, no tickets are required. As a final note, there will be a Eucharistic adoration in St. Peter’s Square on May 9 at 8pm in preparation for Wednesday’s public audience. This worship of the Eucharist on the evening of the second Tuesday of each month has begun in March. Fr Stoya concluded by saying, “Thank God for the excellent response of the faithful, and we hope that more people will continue to participate”.

