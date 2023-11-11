May, review of his album Suau en Mondo Sonoro (2023)

“smooth” is the name of the second album May. Ten compositions in which the Catalan artist, as the title indicates, wanted to gently enter into those themes that matter most to her, without taking away even an iota of importance from any of them. Because within the ten tracks that make up the album we find many different themes. We find several themes of love, but also of bad days as in “Today”of social criticism as in “mirrors” or even goes so far as to talk about Alzheimer’s in the beautiful “My airport”dedicated to all those grandparents and which includes a fragment of “Toda una vida” by Antonio Machín.

Everything has a place in the imagination of the Barcelonan, and, furthermore, it treats each topic with so little polarization that it allows you to understand even better the message it wants to convey. It also manages to connect with even more people thanks to the fact that it does everything under an inclusive prism, it tries to count on all groups so as not to leave anyone behind, something even unprecedented within the industry. And although his lyrics have always been one of his greatest strengths, the truth is that May In this work he has changed the style of his songs. In “From the Margins” (Propaganda Pel Fet!, 21), her debut album, the one from Barcelona chose to include a multitude of genres to experiment and have fun on different registers. Now, instead of combining disparate rhythms in the same work, he has decided to have a more fixed sound, conventional pop with touches of electronics, produced entirely by Xicu and Mario Patiño.

But what is found within the work is not only pop. Much more timidly than in her previous reference, the artist has decided to experiment a little. Something that is very obvious in “Fred a Barcelona”, which is the only collaboration on the album with the Tribade rappers, which is the most urban piece of the work; but it is also noticeable in “I have stopped searching” in which it has more similarities with indie oen “soft” in which a kind of slow and intimate reggaeton seems to be marked.

For sure, May has found its register, far from great experimentations and focused on a much more usual and yes, commercial pop. Her incredible voice and her lyrics full of great and important messages make her one of the most inclusive and captivating projects on the Catalan scene. He may still have to refine his record further and some of the themes he includes in his songs may still be taboo within a large part of society, but the truth is that, if we want to move forward, we need many more projects like “smooth”.

Share this: Facebook

X

