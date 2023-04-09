Written by Ben Morris and Lucy Williamson

photo caption, Maya and Rena D were shot dead while driving from their home in the settlement of Efrat to Tiberias

Maya and Lina, two British sisters of Israeli descent, have been killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank.

The sisters were killed at the junction of Hamra, north of the Jordan Valley, on Friday afternoon on their way to Tiberias.

They were the children of London-based Rabbi Leo Dee, who described death as a “nightmare”.

Their mother Leah remains in critical condition in hospital.

Maya is 20 and volunteers for military service at a high school, while sister Lina is 15.

While their father was driving another car, the gunman opened fire on them, sending their car off the road. Rabbi Dee heard of the attack before realizing his family was involved.

In an interview with the BBC, he described his daughters as “beautiful and wonderful” and said he has not been able to sleep since their deaths.

He said: “Every time I wake up with a nightmare, but the reality is worse than the nightmare, so I fall asleep again. That’s it.”

The village chief said the family lived in the West Bank settlement of Efrat. The sisters’ funeral will be held on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and mentioned the sisters by name in a tweet, offering condolences to their families.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, said "no words can describe the depth of our shock and grief at this heartbreaking news".

He tweeted that the sisters were the children of British Rabbi Dee and his wife Lucy, understood to be their mother’s English name Leah.

He added, “They are well-loved in the Hendon and Radlett communities in the UK as well as in Israel and abroad.”

The Council of British Jewish Representatives said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by their deaths, adding that their father was a former rabbi at Radlett United Synagogue in Hertfordshire.

photo caption, The IDF said after the shooting that troops were blocking roads in the area and searching for the attackers

An Italian tourist was killed and seven people, including three Britons, were injured in a suspected crash in Tel Aviv on Friday.

The military said the attack was in response to 34 rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday, which it blamed on the group.

Lebanon’s missile attack came two nights after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, sparking outrage across the region.

Hamas has not claimed responsibility for the shooting of the two British women, but it has praised it, describing it as a “natural reaction to it”. [Israel’s] His ongoing crimes against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and his brutal aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. “

After the sisters were shot dead, Israeli police chief Kobi Shabtai called on all Israelis with gun licenses to start carrying weapons.