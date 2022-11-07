Home World Mayor Kiev: prepare for total blackout and mass evacuation
Mayor Kiev: prepare for total blackout and mass evacuation

Alarm in Kiev for damage to infrastructure caused by Russian bombs. Today the supply of electricity in the Ukrainian capital will be subjected to long emergency blackouts. Pro-Russians report that Kherson is out of water and light after an attack.

A Ukrainian soldier in the north of Kherson

  • Isw, Moscow will not be able to force Kiev to negotiate

    The Kremlin can continue to conduct “nuclear games” to encourage the United States and its allies to put pressure on Ukraine, but it will not be able to force Kiev to negotiate. the study of war (Isw). According to the Institute’s experts, “Russia’s use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine remains unlikely and the Kremlin is currently taking steps to tone down its nuclear rhetoric.” In fact, analysts note that Moscow’s nuclear threats have failed to undermine Ukraine’s political and public will to continue resisting the Russian invasion. “Ukraine and its international supporters have made it clear that they will not accept negotiations under the threat of arms and will not give up Ukraine’s sovereign right over its territories,” says the ISW. The institute argues that the Kremlin has probably privately clarified its “nuclear policy” to ease relations with the United States and its allies. Notably, US and allied officials reported that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has been in contact with Putin’s Foreign Policy Advisor Yuriy Ushakov and Security Council Secretary Mykola Patrushev in an effort to reduce the risk of using nuclear weapons.

  • Kherson in the dark and without water for the first time

    Kherson is in the dark for the first time since the Russian invasion began. In a statement on Telegram, the administration of Kherson, a city occupied and controlled by the Russians, reports that there is no water after the “terrorist attack” which damaged three power lines on the Berislav-Kakhovka highway in an occupied part of the region.
    Yuriy Sobolevskyi, deputy head of the Kherson regional council, said about 10 settlements in the region were affected as well as the main city.

  • Explosions in occupied Donetsk

    Numerous explosions were reported overnight in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk, the Kyiv Independent reports, citing Russian state media. According to preliminary information, a large fire broke out in a building of the railway administration in the Voroshylivskyi district. For the moment there are no reports of injuries or victims.

