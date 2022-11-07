7:40

Isw, Moscow will not be able to force Kiev to negotiate

The Kremlin can continue to conduct “nuclear games” to encourage the United States and its allies to put pressure on Ukraine, but it will not be able to force Kiev to negotiate. the study of war (Isw). According to the Institute’s experts, “Russia’s use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine remains unlikely and the Kremlin is currently taking steps to tone down its nuclear rhetoric.” In fact, analysts note that Moscow’s nuclear threats have failed to undermine Ukraine’s political and public will to continue resisting the Russian invasion. “Ukraine and its international supporters have made it clear that they will not accept negotiations under the threat of arms and will not give up Ukraine’s sovereign right over its territories,” says the ISW. The institute argues that the Kremlin has probably privately clarified its “nuclear policy” to ease relations with the United States and its allies. Notably, US and allied officials reported that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has been in contact with Putin’s Foreign Policy Advisor Yuriy Ushakov and Security Council Secretary Mykola Patrushev in an effort to reduce the risk of using nuclear weapons.