Title: Tragic Traffic Accident Claims the Life of Jesús María Semprúm Municipality’s Mayor

Subtitle: Wuyhsmans González and his driver died after a truck lost its brakes on the Guarenas-Guatire highway

Date: July 20, 2023

Jesús María Semprúm Municipality, Zulia state – Tragedy struck the Jesús María Semprúm municipality on Thursday afternoon, as Wuyhsmans González, the mayor in charge, lost his life in a devastating traffic accident. The incident occurred on the busy Guarenas-Guatire highway, involving a truck that had lost its brakes and collided with numerous vehicles, including the one carrying the mayor.

According to the reports received from journalist Leonor Arguelles, the accident resulted in several casualties, including Wuyhsmans González and his driver. Crime journalist Roman Camacho confirmed the unfortunate deaths of both individuals in the accident.

Notable figures in the region expressed their sorrow and condolences over the sudden loss. Zulian journalist Lenin Danieri conveyed his sympathies to the family and loved ones of González, adding to the collective grief that has enveloped the community. As of now, no official statement has been released by the Jesús María Semprún Mayor’s Office or any other authorities regarding the incident.

Wuyhsmans González assumed the position of mayor in charge of the Jesús María Semprún municipality on February 25, 2022. His appointment followed the arrest of the previous mayor, Keyrineth Fernández, who faced charges of drug trafficking. González stepped in to fill the power vacuum and work towards stabilizing the community.

Details of the accident remain limited at this time. However, based on a Twitter thread from journalist Roman Camacho, it appears that a truck lost its brakes while traveling in the Guarenas direction. The out-of-control vehicle collided with approximately ten other vehicles, resulting in injuries to several individuals. Firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement units were promptly dispatched to the scene to attend to the injured victims.

The tragic traffic accident has left Jesús María Semprún municipality in shock and mourning. The loss of Wuyhsmans González, who dedicated himself to public service, has deeply impacted the community. Investigations into the incident are likely to be underway, aiming to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

As this story develops, stay tuned for further updates.

