Mayor of Juarez Highlights Achievements and Promises Continued Transformation in Government Report

Juarez City’s municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, delivered a Government Report, addressing the people of Juarez. Reflecting on his commitment made two years ago, Pérez Cuéllar highlighted the progress that has been made despite inheriting a significant delay. Notably, the city has managed its budget responsibly, without acquiring any debts or requesting credit for ongoing projects.

In his address, Pérez Cuéllar also spoke about the issue of garbage collection and the deficiencies of the PASA company. While acknowledging the constant complaints from citizens, he emphasized the need to resolve the issue without escalating confrontation. Legal measures were put in place, resulting in the resignation of the garbage collection concession, which was then awarded to four different companies. The mayor acknowledged that allowing a single company to monopolize the garbage collection was a mistake and highlighted the upcoming plan to ensure the city’s garbage service is fully operational within a month.

Regarding security, Pérez Cuéllar celebrated the achievements of his administration in reducing homicides and car theft. He also praised the efforts of the law enforcement agents who risk their lives daily to maintain security and peace in Juarez. As the administration nears its end, the mayor expressed gratitude to his team and reminded everyone that the transformation of Juarez belongs to the collective efforts of its citizens.

In conclusion, the Juarez mayor assured the community that the change and transformation of the city would continue as they work together and remain united.

