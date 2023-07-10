Title: Mayor of Moca, Guarocuya Cabral, Sworn in as Member of the PRM Party

Publication Date: [Insert Date]

Moca, Espaillat Province – In a significant political move, the General Secretary of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Carolina Mejia, administered the oath of office to Guarocuya Cabral, the newly elected mayor of Moca. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday and was attended by esteemed guests, including Billy Almanzar, Vice President of the municipal hall, and several leaders from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

In his inaugural speech, Cabral emphasized his departure from a disoriented political party and expressed his confidence in the PRM. He described the PRM as a party of optimism and hope led by an efficient, honest, and hardworking president. Cabral’s decision to join the PRM was motivated by his belief that the city of Moca should be given priority. He praised President Luis Abinader for his continuous support and investment in the city’s development, and expressed optimism regarding future collaborative projects between the municipal council and the government.

Cabral’s commitment to the PRM stems from his desire to work alongside dedicated politicians who prioritize serving the people with transparency, honesty, and a lack of personal resentment. He firmly believes that by aligning himself with the PRM and its leaders, such as President Abinader, Moca will continue thriving and executing transformative projects that will benefit all municipalities.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by other prominent figures, including Andres Bautista, the President at the site of the PRM, and Eddy Olivares, Vice President. Their presence further solidified the support for President Abinader and signified their willingness to work together for the next four years of his government.

The event took place at the Moca municipal court, where the former opposition leaders publicly announced their endorsement of President Abinader and his administration. This collective show of support reflects the PRM’s growing influence and the optimism surrounding its governance vision.

With the induction of Guarocuya Cabral into the PRM, the party taps into a capable and dedicated leader who is committed to improving the lives of Moca’s citizens. The event emphasized the party’s unity and purpose, further positioning the PRM as a progressive force focused on uplifting the Dominican Republic.

Contact:

[Insert Contact Information]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

