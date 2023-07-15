MC Alex about the wedding of Matora and Anita | Entertainment

Sandra Bajić, better known as MC Aleks, commented on the wedding of her former partner Jovana Tomić Matora and Anita.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Jovana Tomić Mator vowed her eternal love to Anita Stanojlović, and the glamorous wedding was organized on St. Stefan’s. It is known that the former participant of Parov i Zadruga had several stormy same-sex relationships, and among the girls who were in front of the cameras with her was an attractive blonde Sandra Bajić, better known as MC Aleks.

They were in a relationship a year ago, and Sandra has now commented on the wedding, which has been talked about for days.

“I didn’t follow, I saw something on the stories on Instagram, from the people I follow from the Cooperative. I saw that it was really nice, nice. From what I saw, it was very happy and I wish them luck. If that’s it for them, then I’m really and sincerely glad“, said MC Aleks, who says that she was not sorry that she was not in Anita’s place that day.



“I don’t regret not being in Anita’s place. Realistically, Anita Tomić is better than Sandra Tomić, definitely (laughter)”, she said and added that they “blasted” her with messages: “I was drinking with someone else at the time, everyone alive was sending me: ‘Matora is marrying you’. I ordered the song ‘Dve muzike’ by Indira Radić (laughter)”.

“If they believe in marriage, I want it to last. Whether it’s fast or not… Considering the happenings in the Cooperative, I have no idea, honestly. I want them to last, and we’ll see if they do. Now, so that it doesn’t appear that I’m jealous… I don’t care, I said that I wish them all the best, the most important thing is that the two of them are happy and satisfied. I saw that they were beautiful, Anita was wonderful, really, there’s nothing wrong with that. And the wedding dress and everything else,” MC Alex was honest.



(MONDO/Pink.rs)

