McCarthy blocks Tlaib’s Nakba event – breaking news

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has announced that he will block an educational event on the Nakba from occurring in auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center.

“Nakba 75 & the Palestinian People” was organized by a number of advocacy groups, including the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), and Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP Action). Its featured special guest was set to be Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“To uplift the experiences of Palestinians who underwent the Nakba, and educate Members of Congress and their staff about this history and the ongoing Nakba to which Israel continues to subject Palestinians, we’ve partnered together to host this congressional and community educational event to be followed immediately afterward by dinner,” reads the description.

“This event in the US Capitol is canceled,” McCarthy tweeted. “Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship.”

“It’s wrong for members of Congress to traffic in anti-Semitic tropes about Israel,” the congressman told the right-wing Free Beacon website. “As long as I’m Speaker, we are going to support Israel’s right to self-determination and self-defense, unequivocally and in a bipartisan fashion.”

This event in the US Capitol is canceled. Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship. https://t.co/s6YXltFOhu — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 10, 2023

While McCarthy claims to have overrode the organizers’ Capitol Visitor Center reservation, it remains unclear whether the event can simply be relocated.

The news was celebrated by Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “Grateful Speaker McCarthy took rapid action,” Greenblatt tweeted. “There’s room to talk about the issues — but not at an event co-sponsored by people who traffic in #antisemitism and #hate.”

Greenblatt also linked to a letter that the ADL had sent to McCarthy alerting him to the situation. “This event is happening tomorrow,” it reads. “I ask that greater scrutiny be given to such events, including this one, in the Capitol Complex to ensure that that Congressional controlled areas are not being used to espouse discriminatory and hateful rhetoric. I appreciate your attention to this matter.”

Greenblatt also sent the letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-CA).

Despite framing itself as a civil rights organization, the ADL has made anti-Zionism one of its primary focuses. At its National Leadership Summit earlier this month Greenblatt delivered a speech that ignored right-wing antisemitism but repeatedly referenced critics of Israel.

The Nakba refers to the 1948 displacement of 750,000 Palestinians that occurred as a result of massacres carried out by Zionist militias. On May 15 each year, Palestinians mark the tragedy and the United Nations will commemorate Nakba Day for the first time this year. Last year Tlaib introduced a resolution to recognize the Nakba and the rights of Palestinian refugees. “The Nakba is well-documented and continues to play out today,” she tweeted at the time. “We must acknowledge that the humanity of Palestinians is being denied when folks refuse to acknowledge the war crimes and human rights violations in apartheid Israel.”

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, has consistently been attacked by Republican lawmakers and members of her own party. In a joint statement on McCarthy’s actions to Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that “bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship has always been unbreakable and will remain strong for decades to come. Efforts to rewrite history and question the Jewish State’s right to exist will never succeed in Congress.” They added, “malicious narratives perpetuated by some of our colleagues do nothing but sow divisiveness and hate.”