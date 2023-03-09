[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, March 09, 2023]Fox News, under the exclusive authorization of House Speaker McCarthy, broadcast the attack on the Capitol on January 6 in its program on Monday (March 6) evening. new video of . In the tens of thousands of hours of surveillance video, many contents subverted the previous media reports. Not only was there no riot, but there was even the guidance of the police. McCarthy said the footage would be made public, but did not say when.

In the about 30-minute program that night, Fox News host Carlson described that most of the people who entered Congress looked more like tourists.

Fox News anchor Carlson: “These never-before-released footage of the interior of the Capitol subverts the so-called “violent shock” scenes previously reported by the media. Protesters lined up to guide each other outside the speaker’s office. They also happily took selfies in Congress, obviously expressing respect for Congress, rather than destroying it. “

After the video was exposed, Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticized Carlson’s interpretation of the video on Tuesday (7th), claiming that people’s lives were put in danger.

House Speaker McCarthy said on Tuesday that everyone will draw their own conclusions and that he just wanted to ensure transparency.

McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives: “Look, everyone has drawn their own conclusions. But I just want to make sure there is transparency.”

“I said transparency from the beginning, so what I want to make for people is exactly what I said. People can actually see what’s going on.”

McCarthy also disclosed another fact that the “January 6 Committee” did not tell the public.

MCCARTHY: “There’s a lot more video than the ‘January 6 committee’ would tell you or the American public, they said there was only 14,000 hours of footage. But we did find out that one of the Democrats on the committee did visit Congress that day building, but it was never exposed.”

In addition, the video on the show also showed that the Capitol Police did not stop Jacob Chanceley, known as the “horn man”. Carlson said Chansley did not break into Congress but was guided in by police. Police took him to several entrances and tried to open locked doors for him. During the process, at least nine policemen had close contact with him, but none of them stopped him.

Chanceley pleaded guilty to breaking into Congress in September 2021 and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Reported by NTDTV reporters Arian Pasdar, Li Mei and Yuwei