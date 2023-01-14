McCarthy was sworn in (Image: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

[Look at China, January 14, 2023]In the US mid-term election, the Republican Party won control of the House of Representatives, but the election of the new Speaker was full of twists and turns. After 14 rounds of voting, California Congressman Kevin McCarthy finally became the speaker.

There were so many rounds of elections mainly because there were 20 Republican congressmen who insisted on not making concessions. Without these 20 congressmen, McCarthy would not have enough votes. After many negotiations and concessions, a consensus was finally reached.

So the question is, what conditions did McCarthy agree to? According to what the media can grasp at present, there are some concessions. The most important concession is the restoration of the power of parliamentarians to initiate a vote to recall the speaker. In 2019, the Democratic Party controlled the House of Representatives, and they abolished this power. Only the leaders of the party have the power to call for the removal of the speaker. At the beginning, McCarthy did not agree to restore this power. He required at least five members of parliament to join forces to initiate a vote to remove the speaker. However, after rounds of negotiations, he finally agreed to delegate this power to any member of parliament. Don’t think that congressmen only have the power to initiate the removal of the speaker. This is a major concession for McCarthy as the speaker. Although the Republicans control the House of Representatives, there is only a difference of 222 seats to 212 seats, a mere ten seats. If anyone wants to remove McCarthy from the post of speaker, all the Democrats will agree. This is 212 votes, as long as there are more Five or six votes, as long as there are five or six Republicans in favor, McCarthy’s speaker seat will not be guaranteed. Therefore, what McCarthy does next must ensure that he does not annoy several members of his own party, and he must be extremely careful.

People familiar with the matter also revealed that McCarthy has also made concessions on the issue of the government’s debt ceiling. To increase the debt ceiling, it must be linked to cuts in government spending. Conservative lawmakers have always opposed the federal government’s borrowing to survive, whether it is a Democratic or Republican government, the debt will only increase. For years, Democratic lawmakers have resisted linking raising the debt ceiling to cutting government spending.

Another major concession is the personnel arrangements for the chairmen of various committees. The Republican liberal camp has always complained that they have never been able to sit in the chairs of committees, especially those important committees, such as the rules committee, budget and taxation committee, etc. These good seats are often The elders of the party sat. McCarthy also promised that the budget bill will allow enough time for discussion for members to submit their own amendments.

This week, Republican members of the House of Representatives began gearing up.

The first fire is aimed at the IRS budget. Last year, the Biden administration added tens of billions of dollars to the IRS budget, including summoning tax officials and strengthening tax audits. The Republican Party wants to cancel these additional budgets, but this is likely to be rejected by the Senate , because the Senate is still in the hands of the Democrats.

The second is to target the CCP. The China Committee was established in the Congress. The focus of its work is to expose the CCP’s use of state resources to support the competitiveness of Chinese companies.

The third fire is aimed at the functions of the federal government, giving the Department of Homeland Security greater powers to deport illegal immigrants at the southern border of the United States and so on.

The dystocia of the position of speaker this time just illustrates two aspects of the democratic system. On the one hand, democracy ensures that the minority obeys the majority, and on the other hand, it also ensures that the majority cannot bully the minority.

(The article only represents the author’s personal position and point of view)

Mirror sites are strictly prohibited . Source: Dongfang Zongheng–Copyright, any form of reprint needs to see the Chinese authorization. Short URL for this article:



member A new special issue has been published

Please log in as an honorary member to download [Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese around the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee per year to become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website, which can help us break through censorship and blockade, and provide at least 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and true key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.