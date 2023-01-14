[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 14, 2023]On January 7, McCarthy won the position of speaker of the House of Representatives after 15 historic rounds of voting, but he won the approval of the public in his first week in office, and his approval rate soared. It even attracted the “attention” of the CCP’s official media.

According to the latest Economist/YouGov survey, 36 percent of Americans approve of Kevin McCarthy’s job performance, up from 27 percent before last November’s midterm elections. A majority of Republican voters (59%) approve of McCarthy’s job performance, compared with 21% who disapprove.

Additionally, 42 percent of Republicans think McCarthy is doing a good job in his first week as House speaker. Forty-four percent of Republicans are “very optimistic about McCarthy’s potential to be a great speaker,” compared with 16 percent who say they are not.

The survey of 1,500 adult U.S. citizens was conducted from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, with a margin of error of ±3%.

McCarthy took many strong actions in his first week as House Speaker, including the Republican-led House vote to defund 87,000 IRS personnel; the creation of a special committee on China to deal with the military, economic and technical challenges; a panel was formed to investigate the weaponization of the federal government; and the House of Representatives passed a bill prohibiting the U.S. Department of Energy from selling U.S. Strategic Reserve oil to companies owned by, or influenced by, the Chinese Communist Party.

A series of moves by McCarthy and the House of Representatives led by the CCP greatly annoyed the CCP. On the 12th, the CCP’s official media “Global Times” published two articles attacking McCarthy, one of which stated that the newly established special committee on China issues has a strong sense of Formal color, “China should be alert to the more aggressive adventurism and destructive behavior of American politicians.”

Although the Global Times portrayed the committee as a gamble by the Republican Party using “sinophobia” for partisan gain, it had to admit that the vote in favor of setting up the committee was overwhelming (365:65), with a majority of Democrats voting yes vote. And the committee will include nine Republicans and seven Democrats.

The second article was titled: McCarthy Fires Like McCarthyism Reincarnated. It accused McCarthy of venting his frustrations on the “poor, innocent” CCP after experiencing the “humiliation and setbacks” of the “once in a century” multiple rounds of elections.

The Global Times fears that the new House committee will “magnify small matters and seize every opportunity to make noise in Sino-US relations”.

John Hayward, editor of Breitbart News, pointed out that the Global Times seemed too obsessed with the name McCarthy to pay attention to the actual chairman of the Special Committee on US-China Strategic Competition, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher simply referred to him as “known for his anti-China stance.”

Hayward analyzed that the CCP will definitely bypass Gallagher because he is a real threat to the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hayward said the Global Times is likely to focus on McCarthy for now because it wants to signal to House Democrats that they can expect a lot of support from Beijing if Gallagher’s committee is used for partisan politics.

