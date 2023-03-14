Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell smiles during a news conference after meeting with Senate Republicans in Washington, DC, Nov. 16, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 14, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting) The spokesman for the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell (Mitch McConnell), said on March 13 that he had finished concussion treatment He was discharged and will continue physical therapy in a rehabilitation facility.

McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement (Link), said McConnell’s concussion recovery is progressing well and has been released from the hospital. On doctor’s advice, he will undergo “a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility” before returning home.

McConnell, 81, was hospitalized after falling while attending a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington last week. Pope noted that McConnell was also treated for a minor rib fracture.

The Senate will meet this week.

McConnell’s office did not provide further details about his illness or how long he might be absent. It was unclear whether his absence would affect Senate proceedings.

This is not the first time McConnell has fallen. In 2019, he was hospitalized with a broken shoulder after falling in the outdoor patio of his home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Earlier, McConnell admitted that he suffered from polio as a child. After receiving treatment, he recovered with physical therapy with the help of his mother, but he admitted that he had difficulty climbing stairs as an adult.

McConnell, who has served in the Senate since 1985, is not the only Senate member to be hospitalized recently.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, was released from the hospital on March 7 after receiving treatment for shingles.

“I will continue my treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate soon,” she tweeted.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman, 53, has been receiving treatment for depression since being hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 15.

At the time, he had just been released from George Washington University Hospital, where the incoming senator had been taken for treatment after feeling dizzy during an informal meeting of Senate Democrats.

