McDonald’s, girl burned by a chicken nugget: 800 thousand dollars in compensation

Eight hundred thousand dollars in compensation from McDonald’s to an 8-year-old girl who suffered a second-degree burn from a chicken nugget that fell on her leg. This was decided by a court in South Florida which agreed with Olivia Caraballo’s family. The little girl was 4 years old when she was burned in 2019.

“I am happy that the jury has heard my daughter’s voice and reached their decision,” said mother Philana Holmes, who was driving the car when the chicken McNugget, picked up at a drive-thru, fell on her daughter’s leg.

The jury found McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods liable for failing to adequately warn about the possible harm caused by hot McNuggets distributed from the drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida, where the incident occurred.

