me and the Barbies – MONDO MODA

Initially there were three or four… In the end, between 50 and 60 dolls. This was my story with Barbie. Let’s go to the story:

One day, when I was a child, a neighbor showed up with a Suzy doll. I was delighted. I didn’t want to give it back. My mother had to intercede. For years I wanted to have one, however, what came up was the Falcon. He was the paratrooper model. I got really excited going up in every possible place to see if the parachute opened. I even tried it through the roof. Anything.

Some time later, my mother went back to school. It was a government program called Mobral that intended to “lead human beings to acquire reading, writing and calculation techniques as a means of integrating them into their community, allowing for better living conditions”, according to the EducaBrasil website. I found a report written by her that told about a paper doll called Emília that was lost during a rain. I was very touched by that.

In 1986, in one of the first salaries in my first CLT job – stocking in the gifts department at Lojas Americanas on the sidewalk in downtown Campinas – I bought a Barbie to present her on Mother’s Day. I told her that I had read her account and how much it moved me. She loved it. She placed the doll in the box next to the television set in her room.

The doll was kept in the box for a few years until I had the idea of ​​doing a photo shoot using it, alongside an elf, the Falcon, pieces of leather and a red Porsche from Glaslite powered by friction (from my childhood)… It was an S&M mood… Very fetishistic… Unfortunately, the records went to waste.

Molding

After her debut as a model, I eventually started to make clothes from socks, scarves, voile or lace curtain pieces and other fabrics that came along. As she never knew how to sew, she used the ‘moulage’ technique (lol), in which she used the doll’s body as a template to sew the clothes by hand. Clothes ready, the doll returned to the box in its original place.

Many years later, I told two friends about my adventures as a stylist. One of them revealed that he always wanted to do this. The idea of ​​doing a parade came up, in which each one would present their ideas. I bought four Barbies and a Ken and he bought three. Each one created the background, catwalk, soundtrack…

1999 Jorge Marcelo and the Barbies @ Personal Collection

On any given Sunday in 1997, after a delicious lunch made by the second friend, the two fashion shows took place with an infinity of clothes. It lasted forever. However, we like the joke. We decided that we would do another one for the next season.

Months later, a friend, Sandra Sousa, joined our event. Other dolls were also purchased. We made a smaller number of looks to speed up the show.

social event

We told other people who were excited to watch. Thus, Monalisa and Gabi’s apartment became locations for the next fashion shows, which also received drinks and snacks. And public… Initially, there were three of us. Over time, 10, 20, 30, people…

2002 Mona and Gabi Apartment Barbies Parade (August) @ Personal Collection

And out of five, I had about 50 Barbies: blonde, latina, redhead, oriental and black – the most difficult to find at the time. Details: all were original. I refused to have generics, which earned the nickname of ‘villains’. After the shows, they were placed in two wooden boxes, which Flávio gave me.

2004 Barbie Parade at Kurlan’s House (January) @ Personal Collection

At that moment, changing the direction of my professional life, I joined a Human Rights NGO and a demand for work took a much longer time than would have been ideal. The most important part was meeting Flávio Casagrande, the love of my life, in September 2004.

Fully involved with the NGO, my friend and I decided to do the next show for the ‘new’ public. Former guests were invited, but declined. However, I don’t remember what exactly happened, however, we didn’t like the presentation.

On the same day of the presentation, we were interviewed by a contributor from the Mix Brasil website. The agenda was about the parade. My friend refused to show up. So, I was photographed with the Barbie dolls immersed in me on a sofa.

2004 Mix Brasil – Cultura GLS Especial – 21.09 @ Personal Collection

Despite the excitement of being featured in an article on the website, the result made me uncomfortable.

I remembered an interview done on the Jô Soares show with a Barbie collector and how cruel the presenter was to the boy. He was cast in the role of ‘exotic, eccentric fag’. Remembering that it was another time on Brazilian TV, in which rarely did anyone take a stand against homophobia, the interview was total chaos. And that bothered me a lot.

Despite this, we scheduled the next show. Unlike previous editions in which I made collections thinking about the summer or winter seasons, I decided to do something different. It would be the swan song.

Exhibition in Mall

I immersed myself in books and websites about fashion history. The objective was to tell the most relevant events in fashion in nine decades of the 20th century.

It was a challenge to choose a clothing model that suited the fabric that would be sewn onto the doll’s body. Just like the previous ones, they were clothes that would have to be used and removed. Remembering that it wasn’t just any tissue on which this worked.

It took months of testing, making mistakes, undoing, throwing away… Until I got it right. The second part was to prepare the accessories, such as hats, headdresses, shoes, bags, umbrellas, glasses, etc. I liked the result. Looking at the photos, I see how dedicated I was to that.

The presentation took place on December 19, 2005 at the apartment of dear Monalisa and Gabriela. We invite very few people. My friend presented his show and then I presented mine. In the end, I warned that this would be the last.

2005 Barbies Parade at Mona and Gabi’s apartment (Dec) @ Personal Collection

After that day, the dolls returned to the wooden boxes. A few months later, I wrote a Fashion and Costume Production Workshop. I chose some to illustrate the moment in which I told about the clothes of each decade of the 20th century. Thus, they became material for my classes and also material for newspapers and magazines in Campinas.

2006 Caderno Cidades – Correio Popular (April 30) @ Humberto de Castro

In 2007 I was hired to present four weekly sessions of films about fashion in a mall in the Metropolitan Region of Campinas. As a ‘plus’, the dolls would be in an exhibition that took place in one of the corridors of the same.

On the way to the opening, Flávio asked if it (the exhibition) was a good thing to do. I don’t remember what I answered, but I kept thinking.

The event also featured mega photos of fashion productions by photographer Touche. Some friends came to honor us, as well as press colleagues. The event gained space in TV articles, newspapers and websites.

At the end of exhibition time, with the dolls back in their boxes at my house, I waited for Job’s pay day. It didn’t happen. By the way, it was the first time I hired a lawyer to receive a fee. Newspaper and TV reports served as evidence to support the process. I won. However, I received it in ten installments.

I received other invitations to take the exhibition to other locations – including a mall on the south coast of São Paulo. I refused them all.

At that time, I was working as a fashion producer for a magazine aimed at closed condominiums at RMC and I was also migrating MONDO MODA, which was changing its blog to become a Portal. It was the moment when a great professional change was just beginning.

Helen, Helen

Many years later, one day I decided to get rid of the Barbies. Through social networks and free trade sites, I quickly sold the black and Asian ones. I sold others too.

Two years ago, I presented Elena, the daughter of a friend, with a doll of each race. Then, the remaining ones were presented to my great-niece Helena.

Interestingly, Elena and Helena are the current owners of the Barbies that once belonged to a collection that wasn’t even planned.

That’s about it!

