Measures in schools in Srpska and Croatia | Info

After an unimaginable tragedy befell Belgrade, when a boy killed eight students and a security guard, and wounded seven people, the neighboring countries adopted certain measures to prevent a similar scenario.

The Government of Republika Srpska has adopted quite rigorous measures that include video surveillance in school facilities, as well as fencing off courtyards in order to control who can access an educational institution.

It was pointed out that it is necessary to detect every child who has “problems” in order to correct them in time, and that unity should be sought in the chain – parent, school, state, system.

A ban on the use of telephones in schools was also announced.

“It will be introduced in schools very soon ban on bringing in phones for children, especially during classes. Children will need to put their phones away during class. The anger of the parents will not help either, and I think they are “persecuting” with those demands for maximum freedom. If we continue to allow this, then educational institutions will no longer be educational institutions,” said President of Srpska Milroad Dodik two days ago after the extraordinary session of the RS Government.

He announced and drug testing of children and rigorous sanctions for those who use them.

What is perhaps also the most rigorous decision is that it willteachers and students who are on shift or in class at that moment have access to the school.

According to Dodik, there are many situations where older students from schools spend their free time, i.e. the time when they don’t have classes, in the school grounds and create an atmosphere that can cause peer violence.

On the other hand, in Croatia, the authorities decided to approach the problem in a completely different way.

Croatian Minister of Education Radovan Fuhs, after the unpleasant event in Belgrade, called on educators to enhance sports, art and music content and other activities that encourage socializing, as well as quality and creative spending of time in a relaxed, friendly and inclusive atmosphere and that encourages the participation of those who normally do not participate in such activities.

He asked all school staff to make an extra effort and pay attention to schools as safe environments with zero tolerance for violence, stating that no form of violence is allowed in school.

U extensive letter to schools Fuhs pointed out that the event in Belgrade should be openly discussed because that is probably the best way to deal with it. Among other things, he stated that everyone should feel safe and accepted in the school environment.

“No form of violence is allowed at school, and we are all called and responsible to ensure that this is truly implemented. In the conversation with the students about this event, among other things, it is necessary to clearly condemn the event, and to design and create a class action plan in case the students find out about any violence or worrisome activities and agreements”, said the Croatian Minister of Education.

It goes on that students are encouraged to contact a professional associate of the school, a class teacher with full confidence that their privacy will be protected in case of all doubts and knowledge about potentially dangerous events at school or in the school environment.

“Organize education for students and parents about non-violence and, if necessary, include experts from the Institute for Public Health (doctors from school medicine and the Service for Mental Health, Prevention and Outpatient Addiction Treatment) and other experts, including MUP workers. Education is especially necessary in classes where you notice any forms of violent behavior (including online violence and abuse, as well as exclusion from the peer group), and in classes where you notice the use of energy drinks or suspect the use of alcohol and other addictive substances,” the letter to Croatian schools reads.

At the end, it is stated that it is necessary to place signs in visible places and at the entrances to the school with messages about the prohibition of all forms of violence (for example: a school without violence), as well as to prohibit the consumption of energy drinks, while it is understood that all consumption is prohibited alcohol, cigarettes, and other addictive substances.

“Organize that students can anonymously report all forms of violence and in this context of worrisome activities in and out of school,” Fuhs wrote in his letter to Croatian schools.

