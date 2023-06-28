Home » Meat diet for weight loss | Magazine
Meat diet for weight loss | Magazine

Meat diet for weight loss | Magazine

The meat diet is perfect for meat lovers who want to lose weight. Here’s what

Good news for those who want to lose weight but can’t or simply don’t want to give up meat! The ideal diet for this group of people is exactly that – a meat diet. A high-protein or meat diet allows a very high protein intake, and a reduction of carbohydrates to a minimum.

The rules are completely simple: eat only meat and avoid everything else, including fruits and vegetables. But there is a catch! Since meat does not contain enough vitamins found in other foods, their deficiency is compensated with vitamin tablets, of course with an agreement with your doctor or nutritionist.
As a rule, a meat diet should last for a month.

This diet works partially like keto – since no carbohydrates are consumed, the body begins to break down fat and use it as fuel. Such a state is called ketosis. It’s just that, unlike the meat diet, meat, eggs and cheeses are eaten in keto, but also smaller amounts of vegetables.

What to avoid:

Carbohydrates. Whether it’s sweets or vegetables, any source of carbohydrates is forbidden in the meat diet.

What you are allowed to:

All types of meat: Beef, steak and red meat are the basis of this diet. Meat can be prepared in any way (frying, boiling, baking) as long as only spices that do not contain carbohydrates are added. Then, dairy products. Technically, dairy products that come from animals like milk, butter, and cheese are allowed on this diet. Also fish. Any type of fish is allowed, with the fattier parts of salmon or flounder being preferred.

