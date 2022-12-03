Home World Med-Dialogues, Massolo: “We need a European plan for the Mediterranean up to the Sahel”
World

Med-Dialogues, Massolo: “We need a European plan for the Mediterranean up to the Sahel”

by admin
Med-Dialogues, Massolo: “We need a European plan for the Mediterranean up to the Sahel”

An Italy that looks more to its southern borders, and a Europe capable of broadening the horizon of its political action to sub-Saharan Africa, to the Sahel, now an integral part of the Mediterranean. “There is room for a qualitative leap similar to what Brussels has done with the Next Generation Eu: a new agenda based on shared interests”, says the president of Ispi Giampiero Massoloat the close of the works of Med Rome 2022, the conference on international politics organized by ISPI and the Farnesina which brought dozens of ministers and heads of state, ambassadors, stakeholders, exponents of civil society from all over the Mediterranean to the Parco dei Principi .

See also  Michigan, Oxford high school shooting: 15-year-old kills 3 students

You may also like

The number of deaths from the epidemic in...

Iran: the family home of Elnazk Rekabi, the...

Pope receives Albanian President Begaj – Vatican News...

Stolen Banksy mural found in Kiev It had...

The annual salary of 1.2 million in New...

Attack in Athens, Susanna Schlein speaks: “We will...

Friday survey | “AI painting” has become popular...

Indonesia, repressive turn: towards the prohibition of sex...

Pope sends letter to participants of Mediterranean Dialogue...

London, Russian oligarch arrested: it is the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy