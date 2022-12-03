An Italy that looks more to its southern borders, and a Europe capable of broadening the horizon of its political action to sub-Saharan Africa, to the Sahel, now an integral part of the Mediterranean. “There is room for a qualitative leap similar to what Brussels has done with the Next Generation Eu: a new agenda based on shared interests”, says the president of Ispi Giampiero Massoloat the close of the works of Med Rome 2022, the conference on international politics organized by ISPI and the Farnesina which brought dozens of ministers and heads of state, ambassadors, stakeholders, exponents of civil society from all over the Mediterranean to the Parco dei Principi .