Medal honors losers in “Hymn for defeat”

The Barcelona quartet Medal publishes “Hymn for defeat”, the second single that anticipates his next album that will be released in the fall and a hymn for losers and defeated.

After the success that “Broken Edge” (Limbo Starr, 21), critically acclaimed and with a tour that continues to spin, Medalla returns following the same line as “Banderas a half mast”, the first single from the album released a month ago. With an aesthetic that praises the color black, the band immerses itself in a narrative universe starring the darkness in which a synergy is born with concepts such as soledad and the sadness to result in a introspection made an album without forgetting the solemn and epic tone that characterizes them.

Loyal to producer Sergio Pérez García (ALWAYS) –who has worked with names as diverse as Mujeres, La Bien Querida, Joe Crepúsculo or Lucia Tacchetti–, whose production is in charge, its members commented: “We have always used symbols of the epic and the victoria and, on this occasion, we wanted to make a hymn that would serve for those lowest moments, in which nothing seems to go the way you want and where you find yourself hopelessly headed for the abyss”. In fact, the presence of a desire for critical look at an oppressor is clear, which together with the melody and the epic encourages us to sing their songs at the top of our lungs.

The constant references to medieval and the subversion of their live shows define a band founded in 2017 influenced by genres such as progressive rock, heavy metal, psychedelia, pop or post-punk that self-imposes the only rule of "not lifting the gas pedal" something that remains demonstrated after four years in which they have released three albums without even stopping playing throughout the Peninsula: "Emblem and Power" (Primavera Labels, 17), "Medal" (Primavera Labels, 19) y "Broken Edge" (Fifth Best National Album of 2021 for Mondo Sonoro) .