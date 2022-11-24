Home World Media France: investigation into illicit financing of Macron’s campaign
According to the French newspaper The Parisianthe French president Emmanuel Macron is in the crosshairs of two judicial investigations opened on 20 and 21 October by the national financial prosecutor (Pnf), with the accusations of “favoritism” e «illegal financing of the electoral campaign” of 2017. In particular, the PNF finance commissioned three investigating judges to shed light on the conditions that led the American company McKinsey to obtain some public contracts for “colossal amounts”.

The two strands of the investigation

The newspaper The world writes that the first trend concerns the accusations of «non-compliance of accounts campaign account” and underreporting of “accounting items in a campaign account”, while the latter focuses on allegations of “favoritism» and «concealment of favoritism». The investigations add to a preliminary investigation opened on 31 March 2022 for “aggravated money laundering by tax fraud» against the consulting firm McKinsey, after the publication of the report of a Senate committee of inquiry. As revealed by the parliamentarians, the consultancy giant did not pay taxes on the company between 2011 and 2020 and saw the contracts signed between 2018 and 2021 “more than double”, up to the record figure of 1 billion euros last year year.

