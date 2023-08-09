Home » Media from Greece announced who is the killer of AEK fans | Sports
Media from Greece announced who is the killer of AEK fans | Sports

Greek media have announced who is the alleged hooligan who killed 29-year-old AEK fan Mihalis Kacouris in Athens.

Greek media announced the identity of the Croat suspected of murdering AEK fan Mihalis Kacuris! According to the media from Greece, it is a 19-year-old DP from Croatia!

The tragedy happened before the match of the third qualifying round for the Champions League between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb, which was supposed to be played on Tuesday evening. A large contingent of “Bed Blue Boys”, hooligans who follow Dinamo Zagreb, despite bans from UEFA and the Greek police, entered Athens and clashed with AEK fans.

Many were injured, and in the end, 29-year-old Mihalis Kacuris died after being stabbed with a sharp object after receiving many blows.


In the end, the match was moved to the following Sunday, and although there were rumors that because of everything that happened, Dinamo would be kicked out of Europe, for now experts in football regulations state that this will not be the case. A group of Dinamo fans was arrested in Athens, and one group even tried to escape and return to Croatia unpunished.

