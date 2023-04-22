Media: “Israel to test missile warning system in Kiev from May”

JERUSALEM – Ukraine is expected to begin testing Israel’s air-raid alert system next month. This was reported by the information portal Axios, citing anonymous sources in Jerusalem and Kiev.

Israeli technology allows military radar and defense networks to be linked with civilian cell phones and sirens, allowing for very localized warning in the event of a missile threat. A type of alert – known in Hebrew as “zeva adom” (red) – that Israeli citizens know well because it is a fundamental barrier to the periodic threat posed by missiles and rockets launched by hostile neighbours, and in particular by the Gaza Strip.