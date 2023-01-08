Listen to the audio version of the article

A journalist has “committed suicide” after being released from prison in Iran. This was reported by the Persian BBC on the basis of some reports from the country. The death of Mohsen Jafarirad, 36, reporter, film critic and documentary maker, was announced by her colleague Hoshang Golmakani on Instagram: “Suicide after freedom. A few weeks ago, during the riots in Karaj, Moshen was arrested on his way to his home. Then he was released,” Golmakani said. It seems that it is not the first case of suicide after release from Iranian prisons, so much so that many speak of suspicious deaths, recalls the BBC.

An official source then announced that today, January 8, four Iranians were convicted to sentences ranging from one to 10 years in prison for inciting a strike during the protest movement. The AFP specifies that it is the first time that a court has sentenced for inciting a strike during the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after his arrest by the morality police. On December 5, activists launched calls on social networks for a three-day strike in support of the protests. The four can appeal.

Tajani, Iran has crossed red line

“Iran has crossed the red line, the point of no return, by starting to carry out the death sentences. Italy is against the death penalty”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on SkyTg24, after the two men executed for protests in the square, speaking of sentences “disproportionate to the crimes committed: taking life is unacceptable especially if it is done in the name of God”. “I summoned the ambassador and asked him to send a message to Tehran blocking the death sentences. It seems to me that the answer arrived informally goes in the opposite position. Let’s hope that “Tehran changes its position”, concluded the minister.

Similarly, Denmark will summon the Iranian ambassador to Copenhagen tomorrow, January 9, to express his “indignation” at the execution of two men in connection with the protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Protests against the regime continue

Meanwhile, even today, Sunday 8 January, many people took to the streets today in various cities of Iran, from Tehran to Karaj, but also in Najafabad and Bandar Anzali, shouting slogans against the powerful Revolutionary Guards: “You are Isis in Iran,” protesters chanted. Activists from the 1500Tasvir group have released several videos showing students from various universities in Tehran and other cities chanting anti-government slogans and giving their support to the protests. “We swear by the blood of our friends that we will stand to the end,” protesters yelled demanding the release of their comrades.