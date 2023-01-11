Listen to the audio version of the article

Politico, the political information magazine of the German group Axel Springer, aims to expand in the US and Europe with a five-year plan that will focus more on local “policy-making centers”. This was stated by the managing director of the portal, Goal Sheikholeslamiin a comment viewed by the agency Reuters.

Born in 2007, Politico it has gained an increasingly large market share with “inside” coverage of politics and policy in the US Congress. The model, based above all on scoops, analyzes and vertical products for subscribed users (Politico Pro), was imported into Brussels with the version Politico Europe. The Springer group, also publisher of the German publications Bild and Die Welt, acquired the brand in 2021, after having already started a 50/50 joint venture for the launch of the Brussels editorial office.

More room for local politics

Sheikholeslami said political decisions are happening more in individual states as a result of political turmoil and increasingly acute polarization in Washington. As a result, you said “we see an opportunity to expand what we do to other geographic areas in the United States“, underlining that the magazine will look first at New York and California, and then consider other US states.

In Europe, Politico already holds a dominant position in Brussels, where its offshoot Politico.eu is one of the most influential newspapers in the «bubble» of the EU institutions. It is now considering pushing into the UK, France and Germany, along with other continental markets. The first steps will be reserved above all for British politics: “Our big focus will be on expansion in the United Kingdom, for the next three years – said Sheikholeslami – It is a question of expanding and connecting more and more in the centers of power”.