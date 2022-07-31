In 2013, Prince Charles accepted a £ 1 million donation to his charitable fund from the family that also owned Osama bin Laden, the founding terrorist leader of Al Qaeda, killed in a US blitz in Pakistan two years earlier. The Sunday Times writes it. The news was then also picked up by other British media, according to which the generous donor was Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the wealthy Saudi family, together with his brother Shafiq, both half brothers of Osama.

According to the Sunday of Times, Carlo had a meeting with Bakr, now 76, at his London residence, Clarence House. In the article of Times there is no insinuation of relations with the terrorism of the two Bin Laden brothers or of illegal or irregular actions. Bakr and Shafiq are linked to the former head of Al Qaeda by their common father Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, a Saudi billionaire of Yemeni origins.

For its part, Clarence House disputed the circumstances of the Prince of Wales meeting, stating that the decision to accept donations to the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) was made only by trustees.

Sir Ian Cheshire, president of the foundation, specified in a note, quoted by the Guardian: “Sheikh Bakr bin Laden’s donation was carefully examined by the Pwcf trustees” and that “due diligence investigations were conducted, obtaining information from a wide range of sources, including government. ‘