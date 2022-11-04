Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump could announce his re-nomination for the White House in the 2024 elections on November 14, close to the Midterm vote. The Axios newspaper writes, citing three sources aware of the facts in theentourage of the former president. Trump himself had anticipated his intentions at a rally in Iowa, revealing the desire for a new electoral race. “To make our country prosperous and safe and glorious – said Trump – I will do it again (to reapply, ed) very, very, very likely”.

Rumors about a Trump return to the scene have intensified in recent weeks, nearing a mid-term vote that could lean against the Democrats. The first years of the Biden presidency were marked by a certain dissatisfaction with the president in office, in parallel with a growth of the “Trumpian” wing in the ranks of the Republicans and the expectation of a turnaround with the Midterm polls. Trump himself has repeatedly hinted at his intention to “take back” the White House, after having always disowned the result of the polls in 2020, fueling discontent that resulted in the assault on Capitol Hill in early 2021. Trump was called to testify on the facts by the US Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, accused of having been one of the instigators of an unprecedented revolt in American history.