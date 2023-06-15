Home » Mediaset, the surprise of employees after the funeral leaves Pier Silvio Berlusconi stunned – The video
After the pain and recollection, the unexpected emotion. Pier Silvio Berlusconi, after his father’s solemn funeral at the Milan Cathedral, returned to the Mediaset headquarters. Where, surprisingly, he found all the company’s employees gathered in Studio 20. A surprise that stunned Pier Silvio, who improvised a thank you and a very warm greeting. “All the people who loved him felt touched in some way by his generosity and greatness. But guys from tonight, from tomorrow, we click and we go back to being a lively company, full of energy and strength, as it has been all its life”, he told his followers in the speech immortalized and subsequently shared on the Instagram profile ” Here Mediaset”. To then add: «From tomorrow we will return to what we have always been. He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job.” “We are and will always be a proof of freedom,” concluded Berlusconi jr, before embracing one of the symbolic faces of the Mediaset networks, Gerry Scotti.

