Mediaset without Silvio Berlusconi: what’s behind Piersilvio’s letter to employees

Milan, 13 June 2023 – Behind the message of affection and emotion for the employees of Mediaset a direct reassurance to financial operators, shareholders and analysts who are wondering about the future of the private television giant. Here is the true meaning of letter signed by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. In a word: continuity. “Now our duty is follow in his footsteps indelible, work, work, work”.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi in a photo with his father

For Pier Silvio, however, the day after his father’s disappearance is not only the moment of private mourning. Rumors, doubts, scenarios, together with the growth of stock quoteswith the markets betting on new structures after the farewell to the founder, require a firm hand and a public presence for the heirs who, with seven holding companies, now control a colossus 3.8 billion euros in turnover.

The poster at the entrance to the Mediaset headquarters in Cologno Monzese

So, at the eve of the funeral, the second son of the Cavaliere writes a letter to all Mediaset employees, the television branch of which he is vice president and CEO. He words from the heart, but above all a message to the markets. On the circular screen at the top of the Cologno Monzese tower, thousands of motorists whizzing along the Tangenziale Est can read two sentences that replace the blue logo: “Thank you Silvio” and “Ciao papa”. It is not only the greeting of the children, but also that of the creature to its demiurge: 4,889 employees, technicians, artists, two thirds in Italy and the rest in Spain, who, like every day, went to work in the dream village on viale Europa, where the studios of the 1980s stand side by side with more recent buildings, in a maze of roofs and glass monoliths. For the first time the man who created everything is no more.

Reassurances

And Pier Silvio reassures them, as he does with the shareholders. “Dear all, I feel the need to write to you because I know how important it was for my father to let you know the love and great pride he has always felt for our company and all of us”. The incipit of the letter and the first lines are above all a tribute to the patriarch.

“Every time he told me “I am proud of you and what you do”, I always knew very well that it was addressed to all of us: I alone could not have done anything. Nothing”. And again: “He has always loved you all, one by one”. But the meaning of the message is the family’s commitment for the future: “Follow his indelible imprint”.

Continuity, but also openness: “We have to look ahead and try even harder. We need to build an even stronger group.” A sign of stability in a scenario that remains a puzzle for analysts: the possible use of golden power by the Government in order not to leave strategic assets in foreign hands, but also the game of repeater networks, with Rai Way and the Berlusconi twin No Towers looking for a balance. “We expect the group to operate in continuity”, is the opinion of Intermonte, according to which there will be no changes even in the shareholding structure of Mediolanumof which Fininvest holds about 30%.

Sale?

But there are also those who believe a sale is possible, also in the light of a lesser exposure of the family on the political scene and a succession still to be written, between the sons of Carla Elvira Dall’Oglio on the one hand, and those of Veronica Lario on the other. Hypothesis. The only reality now are the figures: the 49% of Mediaset shares are in the hands of the heirs and television is not scalable, if the shareholder unit holds. But the stone guest remains in Cologno Vivendi, the holding company of Vincent Bollore, which in 2016 attempted to conquer the empire by nearly 30%. “Silvio has left an indelible mark, his charm and his energy will remain in everyone’s memory”, is the memory of the French. Relaxation. But the uncomfortable partners from beyond the Alps are still there. In the peace agreement, Fininvest has regained 5% of Mediaset from Vivendi which undertook to sell the rest of the shares if the stock remained high in quotations, but prices fell and Vivendi still controls 23% of televisions.