We are unfortunately not Cameroonian enough if we have not had to suffer directly or indirectly, the pangs of a failing health system whose shortcomings continue to be decried.

Pexels

Shortcomings that today arouse the mistrust of patients towards hospital staff. How many times have I had to read or hear stories of people who have lost a loved one in these places that now inspire death and desolation? I would not know how to say it. And yet they continued to multiply. More and more medical errors denounced, more and more mysterious disappearances, thus leaving grieving families and now far too many inconsolable mothers.

Newborns targeted

The star children would be these little beings, sometimes so hoped for, who would have left before even having really lived. Leaving behind them, shock and the feeling of having dreamed of their arrival, an immeasurable sadness.

Pexels

For the past few days, the relationship between hospital staff and future (new) mothers seems to be under tension in the Cameroon. And for good reason, two women would have lost their newborn in still troubled circumstances. The first echoing the case Vanessa Tchatchoudont the baby declared “stillborn” would have been “stolen” To Laquintinie hospital in Douala. While the second would have lost her baby a few days old as a result of’lumbar puncture without parental consent. Two tragic stories that seem to want to be ignored. What are the authorities saying about these serious accusations of medical blunders?

The silence that speaks volumes!

Faced with the anger of the people who are (rightly) demanding strong action so that justice is done for these star children, the institutions hide in a mysterious silence. Even the attempt to leave the Director of Laquintinie Hospital in Douala war does not seem to have appeased the spirits. While the reaction of the Minister of Public Health is still awaited.

Information note from the Director of Laquintinie Hospital in Douala (Source: Laquintinie Hospital in Douala)

At this time, no announcement, no investigation requested, no action taken by the Government towards the incriminated hospitals, the other of which would be a private clinic in Yaoundé. Would it take a drama as bloodthirsty as theMonique Koumatekel case to see this high institution of Cameroonian health take its responsibilities? How many more star child stories will have to happen for these tragedies to be eradicated?

I am writing this post so that these mothers and their child(ren) are not forgotten. We demand justice for the star children of Cameroon.