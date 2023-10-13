Medical System in Gaza on Verge of Collapse as Israeli Bombings Continue: Doctors Without Borders

The recent Hamas terrorist attack and Israeli bombings have ravaged the Gaza Strip, leaving hospitals and medical facilities in a dire state. The bombings have reduced entire neighborhoods, including hospitals, to rubble, leaving the remaining clinics and emergency units struggling to operate without electricity or adequate supplies due to the Israeli blockade. As a result, the medical system in Gaza is on the verge of collapse.

Marwan Abu Seeds, the deputy director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, described the situation as catastrophic. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and wounded, with casualties arriving daily at the emergency department. The bombings have caused numerous injuries, and many patients are in critical condition.

Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a plastic surgeon from London specializing in treating war wounds, arrived in Gaza City and witnessed the devastating scene. He described the hospital as resembling a refugee camp, filled with families seeking shelter from the bombings. The hospital was already facing a shortage of supplies, including gauze, antiseptics, sutures, razors, and antibiotic ointments.

The youngest victims, the children, have been especially affected by the conflict. Gaza has the highest percentage of pediatric war injuries in the world. At the Doctors Without Borders clinic, all patients are between 10 and 14 years old, with women and children being the most frequently injured in airstrikes.

Even before the war with Israel began, healthcare in Gaza was in a critical state, with periodic shortages of medical supplies and medicines. Patients with serious conditions, such as cancer, often have to leave Gaza to receive treatment, requiring permits and authorization from Israel.

Now, the medical supply situation has worsened, with the war blocking the entry of essential supplies, including fuel for generators. Hospitals across the Gaza Strip rely on diesel generators, which are running out of fuel. The power plant has also stopped operating, leaving Gaza’s 2.2 million residents with dwindling power sources. Without fuel and supplies, Gaza’s healthcare system is expected to collapse within days.

The World Health Organization has called for urgent deliveries of health and humanitarian supplies and fuel to healthcare facilities in Gaza. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has agreed to facilitate the delivery of supplies through the border crossing if Israel allows safe passage.

In the midst of the chaos, families like Hamza Mesleh’s are desperately searching for their loved ones. Mesleh’s son was found dead, and his other children are injured and in the hospital. With ambulances and nearby buildings being targeted, accessing medical services has become dangerous and uncertain for patients.

The situation in Gaza remains critical, with innocent civilians suffering the consequences of the conflict. The international community is urged to take immediate action to provide assistance and support to the healthcare system in Gaza.

Share this: Facebook

X

