A $200 million superyacht owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch friend of Vladimir Putin who is subject to sanctions, is to be auctioned by Kiev following its seizure in Croatia. A Croatian court – says the Kiev government – ruled that Medvedchuk’s 92.5-metre Royal Romance yacht should be transferred to the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (Arma), to “preserve the economic value by selling it at auction”. The Guardian reports it. It would be the first time that an oligarch’s asset under sanctions has been handed over to the Ukrainian authorities.

The «dark prince» and the other yacht sold at auction

The 68-year-old Medvedchuk, often called the “dark prince” of Ukrainian politics (Putin is godfather to his daughter Daria), was arrested in Ukraine in April and handed over to Russia in a prisoner swap in September. His yacht, the Royal Romance, was impounded in Croatia earlier this year. In September, another superyacht seized from a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Dmitry Pumpyansky, was auctioned off to an undisclosed buyer for $37.5 million, in the first sale of its kind since the invasion of Ukraine by the of Russia. However, the proceeds had not ended up in the coffers of the Ukrainian administration, but had gone to the US investment bank JP Morgan, to repay a debt contracted by the oligarch Pumpyansky himself.

