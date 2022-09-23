WARSAW – Putin, he said Silvio Berlusconi a Door to doorwith the special operation he wanted to replace the president “in a week” Volodymyr Zelensky, legitimately and widely elected in the spring of 2019 at the helm of Ukraine, with some “good people”. Having said that the Army’s blitzkrieg with the Z involved taking Kiev in three days, with thousands of Russian parakeets descending on the capital from Hostomel airport, who are the “good people” that Putin would have wanted to place – as happened in several former Soviet republics – in command of Ukraine?