Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Volodymyr Zelensky’s statements.

Source: Profimedia

The former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, appeared on his Telegram channel again and sent a gruesome message spreading the mass destruction of Ukrainian personnel and military equipment.

“Kiev’s dog keeps barking”, Medvedev began, then listed “Ukraine’s fighting qualities:

Give more weapons so there are fewer victims. Let’s get Crimea back It is better to support Ukraine now, so as not to increase the risk of the Third War of Consciousness A war can last for decades.”

Medvedev states that such messages are contradictory and a reflection of pressure on allies. He points out that there is a three-point answer.

“The answer to that can only be:

Mass destruction of personnel and military equipment which the Nazi regime used during the counter-offensive, inflicting a maximum military defeat on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Complete defeat of the enemy and the final overthrow of the Nazi regime in Kiev with its complete demilitarization. Carrying out acts of reprisal against key figures of the Nazi regime, regardless of their location and without statute of limitations”.

“Otherwise, they will not calm down, drug addict nonsense can turn into reality and the war will drag on for a long time. Our country does not need that”concluded Medvedev.

