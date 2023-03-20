Danil Medvedev is a good friend of Novak Djokovic, but he doesn’t take it upon himself,

Source: YouTube/BNP Paribas/Screenshot/MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz “cleaned up” Danilo Medvedev in the final of Indian Wells in just 73 minutes (6:3, 6:2) and thus returned to the first place in the ATP list, “taking over” the leadership position from Novak Djokovic. true, Djokovic didn’t even have a chance to “defend himself” from the attack of the talented Spaniard since he was banned from participating in tournaments in America until the ban on entry into the USA for those unvaccinated against the corona virus is officially lifted.

That’s why Carlos Alcaraz’s first place is commented on in a negative way and the question arises whether he is even the “real number one”, if we know that he plays tournaments where Novak Djokovic doesn’t have a license and thus gains an advantage over him… Exactly that question it was also set for Danilo Medvedev after the Indian Wells final.

“You were number one, now Alcaraz is number one again… How do you see the situation with the ranking of tennis players considering Novak Djokovic’s situation, that is, the fact that he could not play? Do you think you are the real number one?”was a somewhat “cheeky” question that the Russian received, but as many times before, he gave a concrete answer, unlike many other tennis players on the ATP tour who avoid talking about this topic.

“Oh yes, one hundred percent! Novak Djokovic was just unlucky not to be able to play all the tournaments and I’m sure everyone would love to see him play, because it’s great to watch him play. He’s amazing. But, that’s what is, you know. If you are injured and Rafa has been for some time, we can say that Rafa would also be the first in the world, and it is not because of the injury. We cannot know because he is injured. The same goes for Novak. Of course he could if he played all the tournaments last year and this year, maybe the ranking would be different, but there shouldn’t be a ‘but’.”said Danil Medvedev and thus “defended” Alcaraz and himself from Djokovic, and then made a point.

“Alcaraz is deservedly number one. He has won the most points of anyone in the last 52 weeks and that’s how the ATP rankings work. And he was number one at the end of the year, that’s something I didn’t do, but I’ll try to do it in my career”.

Let us remind you that Novak Djokovic will not participate in the upcoming Masters in Miami, also because, as an unvaccinated non-citizen of the USA, he does not have the right to enter the country, and the ban is lifted only in mid-May. Meanwhile, Djokovic confirmed that his first tournament will be in Monte Carlo, at the beginning of April.