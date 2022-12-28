original title:

Medvedev: Russia and NATO have nothing to talk about now

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council Medvedev published an article in “Russia Gazette” on December 26, saying that Russia no longer has reason to negotiate with the West, and there is no trust between Russia and the West at all. He pointed out that NATO’s eastward expansion is actually preparing to launch a war against Russia.

Medvedev pointed out that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out in the past year, and the words and deeds of Western leaders were shocking, which obliterated the mutual trust and respect between Russia and the West, and obliterated the possibility of dialogue.

He mentioned that in 2010, as Russian president, he participated in the Lisbon meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, NATO member states told Russia at that time that NATO and Russia did not pose a threat to each other and were willing to work together for common security. But Medvedev pointed out that at the same time, NATO is constantly expanding eastward and preparing for confrontation. This is actually preparing to launch a war against Russia.

Under the leadership of the United States, NATO has expanded eastward five times since 1999. The number of member states has increased from 16 to 30, and it has advanced more than 1,000 kilometers eastward, reaching the Russian border. NATO also instigated a “color revolution”, which caused political turmoil in Ukraine and continued deterioration of Russia-Ukraine relations.

After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out, NATO led by the United States continued to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine, adding fuel to the crisis. The United States “New York Times” statistics at the end of November pointed out that NATO provided Ukraine with 40 billion US dollars of weapons, which is equivalent to the total defense budget of France for a year. NATO is still recruiting two traditionally neutral Nordic countries, Sweden and Finland, and is continuously strengthening its military deployment around Russia, further stimulating Russia’s security nerves. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to this day.

South African scholar: The world should be alert to the negative role played by NATO

In an interview with a reporter from China Central Radio and Television, a South African scholar called for peaceful negotiations to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said that the world should be alert to the negative role played by NATO in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

David Monje, director of the Africa-China Research Center at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa: (NATO) played a very destructive role in the Libya issue. Such a lesson makes Africa feel uneasy about NATO’s role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Africa will continue to call for peace talks and to ensure that the United Nations, not NATO, has the primary role in dealing with this issue.