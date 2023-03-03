Home World Medvedev surprised with a statement after the victory over Djokovic | Sports
Medvedev surprised with a statement after the victory over Djokovic

Medvedev surprised with a statement after the victory over Djokovic | Sports

Danil Medvedev openly admitted that Novak Djokovic was not at his level and that is why he won in the semi-finals of Dubai.

Danil Medvedev has never easily defeated his great rival and friend Novak Djokovic. The Russian won 2:0 (6:4, 6:4) and for the first title in Dubai he will fight with his compatriot Andrei Rublev, which few expected considering how Nole has been playing since the end of last year. He was undefeated until now, and Medvedev slyly admitted after the match that he would not have beaten him if he had played at his level.

“I knew that I had to play my best tennis and that Novak didn’t play his best – and that only that would bring me victory. When you play your best tennis against him, you’re not sure again. I am glad that I have maintained my good form and that I am improving it during the tournament. In the second set, I was in a situation where I could have dropped the break, but I’m happy that I kept the advantage and eventually won”modestly said Danil Medvedev, who always speaks well of Nolet, even though they often fight in the finals of the biggest tournaments.

Medvedev said he saw that Djokovic was “sweating more than usual” and was not comfortable on the court, so he tried to take advantage of his discomfort in the unusual conditions in Dubai. He will now try to do that in the final against Rubljev, who finally broke the “maler” against Zverev and defeated him in the sixth match between them.

“I know that Andrej played well and that I have to be at the highest level in order to win”said Medvedev ahead of the match with his compatriot, against whom he has four wins in six duels.

