First day of work at the Brussels European Council. In the evening, the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni first met her Portuguese colleague Antonio Costa and followed by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The much-anticipated meeting with Macron in a hotel in central Brussels – a direct face-to-face, without delegations – took place late Thursday evening on the sidelines of the summit of 27 EU leaders. In the morning Meloni had spoken of “contacts” with the Elysée for a possible meeting with Macron in Brussels. And you had explained that among the bilaterals, you would also have met with the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki and with the Greek one Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Arriving at the European Council and answering a question about the League’s position on Ukraine, the leader of the Brothers of Italy replied: «Frankly, they don’t worry me. Beyond the positions expressed to work on a position we are all working towards, i.e. the end of the conflict, I said what I think: in the current context, there is no more effective measure than guaranteeing a balance between the forces on the field». Yesterday during the communications to the Chamber in view of the EU Council, the initial absence from the government benches of ministers of the League was noted (later Valditara and Calderoli arrived), opposed to the further shipment of arms to Kiev.

Ukraine, Meloni: the League doesn’t worry me, I look at the facts

“Learn from your mistakes on the EU Stability Pact”

The prime minister spoke on her arrival in Brussels across the board. Starting with the economy. On the Stability Pact, for example, «there are always quite different visions but I think the EU must learn from his mistakes, from the past. Today everyone is being asked for important investments for the ecological, digital transition, for strategic supply chains. It cannot be thought that the investments necessary to make our system competitive are not taken into account in governance », she said. And you added: “It would be tragic for us to go back to the previous parameters, we need governance that is more attentive to growth”.

«Yes to objectives but the EU does not decide on green technologies»

On the Fit for 55, the position that Italy will reiterate is that “without prejudice to the objectives of the transition that we share, we do not believe that the EU should deal with establishing which technologies are needed to achieve the objectives”. “Ours seems to me a thesis of absolute common sense and therefore we are confident that it will pass, also with regard to biofuels”, she added.

Auto: disadvantageous EU-Berlin compromise for Rome

On the car front, the compromise solution between the EU Commission and Germany on the inclusion of e-fuels in the measure to stop polluting cars from 2035 remains “disadvantageous” for Italy. According to what has been learned, this is the line that Meloni will be able to reiterate during the first day of work of the European Council. Line that the premier will also explain to the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.