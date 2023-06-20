Meeting between Satler, Marfi and Nikšić | Info

The Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nermin Nikšić, said after the meeting with Johan Satler, the head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Mike Murphy, the US Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, that the two diplomats stand behind the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and support its work.

At the beginning, he said that his hosts stand behind the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina in such a way that they are ready to work on all the projects that the government has identified as priorities.

He emphasized that they have shown that they are friends of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the previous approach.

“For our part, as the Government, we presented our priorities. I am glad that we agreed on most of those priorities. The key is the rule of law and an uncompromising fight against corruption.” Niksic said.

He noted that we should not wait for the construction of the Palace of Justice with the start of the implementation of the Law on Suppression of Corruption and Crime, which he announced that he would discuss with the representatives of the HJPC.

He added that in this sense, it is necessary to discuss finding adequate space for the formation of the Department of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

“Colloquially called federal intervention and the Department in the Supreme Court, which would process what that special department in its investigations found to be acts of corruption and organized crime”said Nikšić.

After a meeting with Nikšić and members of his cabinet, Murphy said that this is a crucial moment for FBiH and that FBiH leaders have an opportunity to fix what has been missed from inflation, education to ethno-nationalist issues that have prevented progress.

“We discussed the issue of the rule of law and the adoption of all regulations that will enable the management and transformation of public companies in order to create more early jobs. This primarily means the adoption of the Southern Interconnection Law, and we appeal to the party leaders that this law be adopted as soon as possible.” , said Murphy.

He pointed out that as far as the US Government is concerned, the key messages are that we want to help all leaders who are ready to turn empty stories into concrete ones, and at the same time, we will hold responsible those who will squander it for personal interests.

“Opportunities such as this are very rare and if they are missed, there is no going back. I believe that the FBiH Government will take full advantage of this chance”, andMurphy stopped.

The head of the EU Delegation said that the chances they have in FBiH are rare and that in 2022, the EU made a breakthrough when it granted BiH candidate status, which was a signal to the citizens, but also a task for all levels of government to work more intensively.

“Our willingness is to use the upcoming period for a faster integration process,” Sattler said.

He also emphasized that the process of European integration enjoys the support of over 90 percent of FBiH citizens, and that was one of the topics and there was talk of essential and existential issues such as the reform of the tax system, the improvement of the work of public enterprises, and there was also talk of standards such as freedom of public assembly, the fight against organized crime and corruption, media work.

