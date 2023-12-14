Meeting between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo, live: news and breaking news

The contentious territory of Essequibo, located in northeastern South America, has been the subject of dispute between Venezuela and Guyana for over a century. Both countries claim the 160,000 km2 area as their own, with Guyana maintaining effective control.

The dispute dates back to the late 19th century, with the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899 granting sovereignty over Essequibo to the British, who then ruled Guyana. Venezuela has since denounced the award as null and void, leading to ongoing tension between the two nations.

In 1966, the Geneva Agreement was signed, acknowledging the existence of the dispute and beginning direct negotiations between Guyana and Venezuela. Efforts to reach an agreement have been fruitless, and tensions have recently escalated due to a controversial referendum in Venezuela.

The referendum, held in early December, saw around 95% of citizens express support for the creation of a Venezuelan state in the Essequibo region. Guyana condemned the referendum, claiming it sought the annexation of Essequibo and requested an emergency order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the consultation.

The ICJ, the main judicial body of the UN, has been trying to mediate the dispute for several years. In 2018, Guyana sought to confirm the legal validity of the Paris Arbitration Award, while Venezuela submitted a letter to the ICJ claiming that it lacked jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

Despite the ICJ’s determination of its jurisdiction in 2020, Venezuela continues to ignore its authority in the dispute. Meanwhile, Guyana has expressed a willingness to respect any ruling by the ICJ, showing a stark contrast in their approach to resolving the conflict.

The longstanding dispute over Essequibo remains ongoing, with both sides actively asserting their claims to the territory. As the ICJ attempts to mediate the issue, it is clear that the territorial tussle between Venezuela and Guyana is far from over.

